ASPI, 2023 net profit stable at 956 million euros

Autostrade per l'Italia closes the 2023 financial year with a solid economic and financial performance. The pre-tax result from continuing operations, down by 242 million compared to 2022, is positive for 1,256 million euros (1,498 million euros in 2022). The Group's net result stands at 878 million euros and on a like-for-like basis is equal to 956 million eurossubstantially in line with the previous year.

Operating revenues amounted to 4,328 million euros (+4% compared to 2022). Toll revenues” amounted to 3,838 million euros, an increase of 129 million euros compared to 2022 mainly in relation to the increase in traffic, equal to 3.6% (i.e. +3.1% also considering the effect resulting from the negative mix), and to the toll increase recognized to Autostrade per l'Italia equal to 1.59%.

Net operating costs amounted to 1,927 million euros, an increase of 211 million euros compared to 2022 (1,716 million euros). In greater detail, maintenance costs, equal to 469 million euros, increased by 73 million euros compared to 2022 (+18%). EBITDA rose to 2,401 million euros (-2%).

Net financial debt at 31 December 2023 amounted to 9,280 million euros. The Operating Cash Flow (FFO) generated in the year was 1,720 million euros which, together with the liquidity reserves of 4.6 billion euros, supports the planned investment commitments.

The total amount of operational investments for 2023 is equal to 1,630 million euros as part of the plans to increase the useful life and resilience of infrastructures and to strengthen the critical nodes of the network by fluidizing traffic and contributing to the decarbonization and transition process energy.

This continued throughout the year the maintenance and investment plan for an increasingly safe, green and resilient motorway network with overall expenditure 2.1 billion euros in 2023. For 2024 the objective is approximately 2.3 billion euros. Activities relating to modernization interventions of primary importance for the country have begun, including the subport tunnel in Genoa, the first underwater tunnel in Italy.

The objective of 2,900 hires set in the 2021-2024 Transformation Plan was achieved (1,100 resources in 2023 alone) The transformation program continued with a view to digitalisation and sustainability, key elements for an increasingly modern and secure network