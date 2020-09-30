Asphyxia neonatorum is a condition that arises due to the infant not getting enough oxygen at the time of delivery. This situation can be dangerous. It is also called perinatal asphyxia.

Symptoms of asphyxia neonatorum

The infant may not immediately feel symptoms of asphyxia neonatorum. A high or low fetal heart rate may indicate this. The child may feel symptoms soon after birth. Symptoms include blue or yellow skin, difficulty in breathing (causing a runny nose or abdominal breathing), slowing heart rate, weakening of muscle tone.

The longer the baby does not get oxygen, the more serious the situation becomes. At the same time, the longer the oxygen is not available, the longer the baby is likely to feel the symptoms. More severe cases include lung, heart, brain and kidney failure.

Causes of asphyxia neonatorum

Asphyxia neonatorum can be caused by anything affecting the baby’s ability to take oxygen. During delivery, doctors monitor carefully and try to keep both mother and baby’s oxygen levels balanced to reduce its risk.

With the baby’s respiratory tract blocked, the baby having anemia, late delivery or having difficulty, the mother does not get enough oxygen before and during delivery, the mother’s BP is very high or low at delivery, the mother or Asphyxia neonatorum occurs when the placenta separates the uterus from the uterus (which reduces oxygen) and the baby does not have an umbilical cord properly.

Lack of oxygen can lead to immediate damage. It may happen within a few minutes. This can also happen while correcting the oxygen deficiency of cells and releasing the body’s toxins.

Treatment of asphyxia neonatorum

Treatment depends on the severity of your baby’s symptoms. At what time this condition is detected, it also affects the process of treatment. Caesarean delivery is done if there is a problem that lasts long or there is a problem in delivery. Additional oxygen may be given to the mother before delivery to deliver oxygen to the baby before birth.

If this condition arises after birth, the child is placed on a ventilator to help her breathe. Keeping your baby warm can also prevent harmful damage. Doctors also monitor the blood pressure and fluid intake of the child. Some children may have seizures due to asphyxia neonatorum.

Asphyxia neonatorum is the leading cause of brain damage and death of newborns worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, 900,000 children die each year from the disease. If it is detected at the right time, the baby’s life can be saved.