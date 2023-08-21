The asphalting works of the mobility works arrived on the morning of this Monday at Gran Vía and Primo de Rivera avenue. The installation of agglomerate began at the different intersections of the first mentioned artery, in order to prepare the area before paving the bus and bike lanes, designed in red and green colors.

“We seek to recover normality and balance the means of transport, with the date of the descent of the Virgin as the horizon, the moment from which the city will also recover its activity and splendor”, stressed the Councilor for Mobility, José Francisco Muñoz .

Among the main avenues in which action will be taken this month -those of the axes that connect the Plaza Circular with the Iglesia del Carmen and Plaza de Castilla- 32,000 square meters -8,000 square meters- will agglomerate, once the civil works are practically finished. Thus, it is expected that before August 31 the actions will also be completed in Ronda Norte, despite the fact that the civil works, with the expansion of sidewalks and the construction of the median, are in this case somewhat delayed.

Likewise, the installation of the special agglomerate provided for in the Old Bridge, Avenida de Canalejas, Plaza Camachos and Alameda de Colón must be completed, with the appearance of cobblestone, with which it seeks to “extol the monumental character” of this traditional area, which is home to two Assets of Cultural Interest -the Bridge of Dangers and the Floridablanca garden- and several listed buildings.

It is also planned to address the paving of Avenida de La Fama in the near future, where the plans regarding the work are maintained, with the question of whether the one-way northbound for private traffic will be maintained. In the same way, it is pending to decide what the final configuration will be in the access to the Carmen neighborhood from the center and if the single direction of circulation foreseen in Teniente Flomesta -towards the Plaza de la Cruz Roja- is preserved, where the works continue without begin.

These decisions will remain, however, for after the Fair, and will be adopted hand in hand with the work carried out by the Mobility Observatory. Muñoz also indicated that it is a priority for the City Council to advance in the design and contracting of the new public transport model, so that it enters into operation as soon as possible, since “we cannot afford to have an infrastructure completed but without service.”

Regarding the works that are carried out these days, the intention is that they are compatible with the maintenance of private traffic as far as possible, enabling alternative routes when necessary, although this is not the general trend since it is not contemplated to close the traffic private in the main arteries, something that can be more complicated at the beginning of Carmen. In principle, the work will be daytime, although it is not ruled out that for reasons of urgency or necessity, night work may also be undertaken.