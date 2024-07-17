Asphalt Legends Unite is available today, as confirmed by the launch trailer published for the occasion by Gameloft. The arcade driving game is an expansion of the ninth chapter focused on multiplayer and can be downloaded for free on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.

In fact the French house has transformed Asphalt into an evolving platformconsolidating the extraordinary success of Asphalt 9: Legends and completing the process of converting the experience for all systems. The original package has been enriched and updated on a technical level, while the online section has been redesigned with cross-play in mind.

At the heart of this structure is the new Team Pursuit modewhich was introduced to us during a meeting and which sees two teams face each other, alternating in the role of clandestine pilots or security agents, with the aim of scoring five eliminations before time runs out.

Compared to traditional speed races where the winner is the one who crosses the finish line first, this feature of Asphalt Legends Unite introduces new tactical elements and a surprising thickness, giving a renewed freshness to the gameplay.