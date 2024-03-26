Asphalt Legends Unite was announced officially by Gameloft for PC, console and mobile: the famous course series will not be limited to arriving on iOS and Android devices in this case, but will also make its way onto traditional platforms.
After the success of Asphalt 9: Legends on Nintendo Switch, with one million downloads, the franchise will take on a new identity focused on a multiplatform structure with cooperative features, an improved graphics engine and a technical sector capable of meeting new challenges.
Asphalt Legends Unite will be available starting from July 17and below you can see the first teaser trailer for the game.
The words of the authors
“Asphalt Legends Unite was born from the desire to provide users with an ever-evolving gaming experience and a level playing field across all platforms,” said game manager Ignacio Marin. “Our goal is to expand the game to create the definitive Asphalt experience.”
“Today we take the first step towards a new era for the Asphalt series; soon we will publish our 'roadmap' and players will be able to take a first look at what the future holds for us. This is precisely why the new chapter of the series does not have its own number: It's about Asphalt and it unites all gamers, now and in the future.”
