Asphalt Legends Unite was announced officially by Gameloft for PC, console and mobile: the famous course series will not be limited to arriving on iOS and Android devices in this case, but will also make its way onto traditional platforms.

After the success of Asphalt 9: Legends on Nintendo Switch, with one million downloads, the franchise will take on a new identity focused on a multiplatform structure with cooperative features, an improved graphics engine and a technical sector capable of meeting new challenges.

Asphalt Legends Unite will be available starting from July 17and below you can see the first teaser trailer for the game.