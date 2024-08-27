Ciudad Juarez.- The Public Works Department is working on the details of improvements to División del Norte Avenue, in the section that includes Isla Célebes Street to Mariano Escobedo Street, in both areas.

Daniel González García, head of the department, said that last week the milling work on the street began, detailing that the placement of asphalt pavement on an area of ​​more than 15 thousand square meters has already begun.

The head of the department explained that the work will continue, as it is planned to continue with the same work towards Isla Caledonia Street in both directions of the street, so he asks drivers to be patient with the maneuvers that will be carried out.

The director pointed out that the department works permanently on the city’s streets, either by laying asphalt on roads, as well as working with pothole-repair crews on secondary and main streets.