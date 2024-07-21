Asphalt melts in Bodrum, Turkey, due to 40-degree heat

In some areas of Bodrum, Turkey, asphalt has melted due to 40-degree heat. This is reports Turkish TV channel TGRT Haber.

The highest temperature in the shade in the Turkish city reached 44 degrees Celsius. “Asphalt melting was observed in rural areas of the Kumkoy, Pınarlıbelen and Etrim districts due to the hot weather,” the statement said.

The melted asphalt created difficulties for residents of these areas and drivers driving on the roads, the TV channel noted. “Next week, the air temperature is expected to drop by two to three degrees,” the experts specified.

Earlier, 40-degree heat was predicted for residents of several Russian regions. According to weather forecasters, such weather is expected on July 20 and 21 in the south of the country. The temperature will be significantly higher than normal – plus 34-39 degrees Celsius during the day, in some places up to plus 42 degrees Celsius.