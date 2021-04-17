Among the different driving sagas that are known, one of the most popular is Asphalt. The truth is that the success of this Gameloft license cannot be equated to the driver’s licenses of consoles, as it is a game that owes its popularity to mobile devices. But Gameloft proposes a change, and this change begins by confirming that Asphalt 9: Legends is coming to Xbox consoles as free-to-play.
Having completed its 16th anniversary, the French company has thought to take a step further to allow the Asphalt saga to have greater integration into other types of devices and, therefore, wanted to confirm the arrival of his last deliveryto both Xbox consoles and Windows 10 PC. The game that was released some time ago will be the first game in the saga to make the leap to home consoles, and it will do so for Xbox consoles after reaching Nintendo Switch.
“For more than 20 years, Gameloft has been at the forefront of what gamers could experience on mobile devices, and just over 15 years ago we launched a franchise that remains a core series for us, Asphalt. In the years that followed, we transformed Asphalt into the most accessible racing franchise in the world. This is just the beginning of Asphalt, and with the imminent release of Asphalt 9: Legends on the Xbox platform, we are committed to bringing to anyone, on any gaming platform, a racing experience beyond imagination. This is the Gameloft of today «.
These are words from Thomas Aurick VP of Gameloft, who anticipates important news for the Asphalt series in the coming dates. And in a way you can guess that part of the blame for this jump is due to the ease in converting games developed under the UWP, or Universal Windows Platform, which allows unifying developments between Windows 10 PC and Xbox consoles. Far are those games that were inaugurated on devices such as the Nvidia N-Gage or Nintendo DS, seeing how the saga was gaining followers. And now is a good time to confirm that Asphalt 9: Legends is coming to Xbox consoles as free-to-play on April 26.
Some more information has been added around this launch, such as that the game will offer both cross-play and cross-progression between Windows 10 PC and Xbox devices. It is not by chance, because for some time Gameloft tried to get involved in this type of possibilities, including Xbox Live support for several of its games, among which was Asphalt 9. The question arises when we see that this support arrived two years ago, although after the pandemic any excuse can justify such a delay.
And with all this, although it is not a game developed directly for consoles, we cannot reject any proposal that tries to offer a different driving experience. An arcade game that will come to Xbox as free-to-play, it’s always a good reason to enjoy speed.
Last updated on 2021-01-10. Prices and availability may differ from those published.SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.
