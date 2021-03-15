Aspetar, a sports medicine and orthopedic hospital, started a free vaccination campaign against the Coronavirus for athletes, according to a fixed schedule.

In the framework of the efforts made to deal with Covid-19, those responsible for Aspetar, in cooperation with the Qatari health authorities, approved to launch a vaccination campaign in Aspetar, which is now an accredited center to vaccinate athletes in Qatar. .

In turn, Abdulaziz Jaham AL Kuwari, Executive Director of Aspetar, commented “we committed to provide vaccination for our staff and registered athletes as soon as possible, so thanks to the Aspetar team, this campaign would not have been without their effort and their I work hard, particularly the providers of medical services as well as the support team, who put the plan of the campaign and do it to the best extent possible ”.

One of the objectives of the campaign is to vaccinate all athletes registered in Qatar, in addition to the staff of the Aspire Zone Foundation, as the process began with the Qatar Stars League teams of the first and second division, while the campaign already reached 2000 vaccinated people.

Meanwhile, Aspetar’s medical staff supervised the process of doing the Covida-19 tests on Qatar Stars League footballers and coaches before the competitions, as they are currently busy organizing the schedule to vaccinate the rest of the team. athletes according to carefully selected dates, coordinating directly with the medical team of each team.

Aspetar’s vaccination team is made up of representatives from different departments, since Khaled Hassoun coordinates the process with the teams, while Ibrahim Hussien supervises the work of the infection prevention and control teams, together with Christopher Manglet, who assumes the coordination between the clubs and staff of the Aspire Zone Foundation.