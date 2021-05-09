The clinical picture of Asperger appears as an influence of multiple factors, including genetic, but in most cases a single cause has not yet been identified.

What is known is that affects the way people think, feel, communicate, relate and process information. Currently, AS is considered a mild manifestation within autism spectrum disorders (ASD).

People with Asperger syndrome they have a normal intellectual capacity, or above the average, and usually have some special talents (related to technology, systems, computing or arts, among others).

Between his main features We can mention: the preference for routines, detail, have an analytical mind, have an excessive concentration on topics of interest and are usually considered very valuable resources by systems and information technology companies.

Unlike TEA cadres with higher engagement, people with Asperger syndrome do not have any delay in the acquisition of formal language. Difficulties in the level of social communication and language are made visible in the difficulty of understanding non-literal language (jokes, metaphors, sayings, etc.).

People with Asperger’s also show poor social skills, and relative difficulty: on the one hand to respond empathically to the emotions of others and on the other hand to recognize their own facial expressions. They have a sometimes very naive understanding of social situations. This makes them a target for bullying!

That is why it is extremely necessary that we, as a society, be more and more aware of what it means to have Asperger’s, in order to know how to provide the support that each person needs.

Being a relatively recent entity, many cases are undiagnosed or they get the wrong diagnosis. This syndrome resembles others, making it difficult to diagnose. Some people are diagnosed as young, while others may do so during adolescence or adulthood.

There are no studies that reflect exact figures in Argentina, but it is considered that the Asperger syndrome affects 3 to 7 people in every 1,000 around the world. It was always considered more frequent in males than in females (4: 1), but this belief is changing.

How to help a person with Asperger’s?

Establish routines and offer organization.

Use anticipation systems.

Encourage participation whenever possible to develop social relationships.

Prioritize your own interests and personal motivations when carrying out tasks, learning, working.

Be patient.

Make the symbolic language explicit (double meanings), teaching how to decode non-literal language.

Adapt the language, always facilitating understanding.

* By Matías Cadaveira, head of the TEA and Asperger Clinic at INECO.