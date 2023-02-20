The “Sky News Arabia” camera monitored the situation in the city of Jableh, Latakia Governorate, specifically in the Al-Asaliya neighborhood, where aid continues to be distributed to provide relief to the affected people.

The Al-Asaliya neighborhood in the city of Jableh is among the neighborhoods most affected by the major earthquake that left thousands dead in the country.

In this place, a girl appeared affected, as she sat on the ruins of the house in which she lived, unable to speak, due to the severity of the shock.

As for the trucks that roam around the neighborhood, it makes the girl sad, because she is not used to being so needy.

The aid distribution process took place, while the children were watching, while the families were queuing, and everyone was holding on to the card to prove their place of residence and the number of family members.

An elderly woman said, “I heard from my brother-in-law about providing aid, and I came here to benefit myself.”

She added, “I have no one, so thanks to the good people. Since the earthquake occurred, we have been afraid to return to our homes, because it may fall over our heads.”

As for Hajj Jassem, who was waiting for his name to be on the aid lists, he also accompanied us to his house, which he feared would fall.

However, Hajj Jassem is forced to stay in his home with his family, since there is no other alternative for housing at the present time.

The man says, “What can we do, we will fix it. We heard that there is aid coming. We hope that we will receive the help of our appointment to fix it. May God multiply their goodness, and thanks to everyone who helped us.”