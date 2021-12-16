Iago Aspas be attentive to what happens today in O Carbaliño. After all, his family plays. Two cousins ​​of the Moaña forward face Valencia. Are Adrian Cruz Y Ruben White, who arrived last summer at Arenteiro, the first, 34 years old as Iago, as reinforcement to fight for promotion to the First Federation; the second, 20 years old, on loan from Celta (follow the game live on As.com).

They are two of the bastions of this modest club in Ourense, a team from the birthplace of the feira octopus, who sold the 1,700 tickets that he put up for sale in two hours and who trusts his audience and the dimensions of the pitch of the Spined stop eliminating Valencia. Logroñés was his victim in the previous round.

The president of the Arenteiro, Argimiro Marnotes, he defined the party as “historic” in an interview with EFE. “It is going to be a holiday, it is a historic match because it will be the first time that we face a First Division team in an official match in 63 years,” said the president. “

Valencia travels to Galicia today in positive inertia of results and also of coronavirus. Neither Bordalás nor Patri Moreno, who did it against Elche, will lead the team. The two are confined as well as Alderete. So coach Javi Vidal, the physical trainer, will be released although calling Bordalás for everything. It should not be ruled out that the evening cupper serves to see a month and a long later Thierry.

Bordalás, on the other side of the telephone line, will take the opportunity to give minutes to his less usual, cases of Cheryshev, Racic, Jason, Yunus, Vallejo or Marcos André.