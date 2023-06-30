Aspartame still in the spotlight. But what exactly is it and in which foods is it found? The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) is responsible for the composition.

Last May, the World Health Organization-WHO had launched the new guidelines on the so-called NSS (Non-sugar sweeteners) inviting “not to use non-sugar sweeteners for weight control”. This category includes, in addition to aspartame, acesulfame K, advantame, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia and stevia derivatives.

In the document, WHO advises against its use to control weight or reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases. The recommendation is based on a systematic review of the available evidence, which suggests that “the use of NSS confers no long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children.” The review findings also suggest that “there may be potential side effects with long-term use of Nss“. Effects such as “an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and mortality in adults”.

WHAT IS AND IN WHICH FOODS IS ASPARTAME FOUND?

“Aspartame – explains EFSA – is an intense artificial sweetener, with a low calorie content. It is presented as a white and odorless powder and is about 200 times sweeter than sugar. In Europe it is authorized for use as a food additive in food products such as beverages, pastry and confectionery products, dairy products, chewing gum, dietary and weight control products, as well as a table-top sweetener”.

In the European Union (EU), the label on food products containing aspartame must declare its presence, indicating its name or its number with the E in front (E 951).

STUDIES

For more than thirty years, the European Food Safety Authority recalls, “this sweetener and its derivatives have been the subject of in-depth research which includes experimental studies on animals, clinical research, studies on the quantities consumed, epidemiological studies and surveillance activities subsequent to its placing on the market. For many years and in many countries aspartame, following accurate evaluations of its safety, has been judged safe for human consumption”.