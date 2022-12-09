A team of scholars from the Florida State University College of Medicine has linked theaspartame, an artificial sweetener found in nearly 5,000 diet foods and beverages, to anxious behavior in mice. In addition to producing anxiety in mice that consumed the known sweetener, the effects extended up to two generations from the males to which it was administered.

The results of the study have been published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Aspartame: this is how it acts on anxiety

“What this study is demonstrating is that we need to look back at environmental factors, because what we see today is not just what is happening today, but what happened two generations ago and maybe even more,” said co-author Pradeep Bhide, the Jim and Betty Ann Rodgers Eminent Scholar Chair of Developmental Neuroscience in the Department of Biomedical Sciences.

The study came about, in part, due to previous research by the Bhide Lab on the transgenerational effects of nicotine on mice. Research has shown temporary, or epigenetic, changes in the sperm cells of mice. Unlike genetic changes (mutations), epigenetic changes are reversible and do not change the DNA sequence; however, they can change the way the body reads a DNA sequence.

“We were working on the effects of nicotine on the same type of model,” Bhide said. “The father smokes. What happened to the puppies?”.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved aspartame as a sweetener in 1981. Today, nearly 5,000 tons of it are produced annually. When consumed, aspartame is converted into aspartic acid, phenylalanine and methanol, all of which can have potent effects on the central nervous system.

Led by PhD student Sara Jones, the study involved giving mice drinking water containing aspartame at about 15 percent of the FDA-approved maximum daily human intake. The dosing, equivalent to six to eight 8-ounce cans of diet soda per day for humans, continued for 12 weeks in a four-year study. See also At this point in the game, the PAN legislates 'in article mortis'

Pronounced anxious behavior was observed in mice across a variety of maze tests across multiple generations descended from aspartame-exposed males: “It was such an intense anxiety-like trait that I don’t think any of us expected to see,” Jones said: “It was completely unexpected. Usually you see small changes.”

When given diazepam, a drug used to treat anxiety disorder in humans, mice of all generations stopped exhibiting anxiety-like behaviors. The researchers are planning a further publication of this study focusing on how aspartame affected memory. Future research will identify the molecular mechanisms that influence the transmission of the effect of aspartame across generations.

Other co-authors were Department of Biomedical Sciences faculty members Deirdre McCarthy, Cynthia Vied, and Gregg Stanwood, and FSU Department of Psychology professor Chris Schatschneider.

Artificial sweeteners like aspartame help people with obesity cut calories and lose weight, but they can have adverse health effects, according to researchers at York University’s School of Health.

“Our study shows that people with obesity who consume artificial sweeteners, particularly aspartame, may have worse glucose management than those who do not take sugar substitutes,” said Professor Jennifer Kuk, obesity researcher. at the School of Kinesiology and Health Science.

Normally, weight loss is associated with several health improvements. Artificial sweeteners are often used to help people cut calories and manage their weight as they are not digested by the body. However, the recent study suggests that bacteria in the gut may be able to break down artificial sweeteners like aspartame, resulting in negative health effects. See also Laura Pausini comes to the cinema thanks to a dream and to give a great lesson

“We have not seen this negative effect in those who consume saccharin or natural sugars,” says Kuk. “We will need to do future studies to determine whether any potentially adverse health effects of artificial sweeteners outweigh the obesity-reducing benefits.”

Currently, there are many new sugar substitutes being used in food. The researchers note that more investigation is needed to determine if there are any health effects from the use of these sweeteners.

Data from 2856 US adults from the Third National Health and Nutrition Survey (NHANES III) were used for the study. Individuals reported their diet over the past 24 hours and were classified as consumers of artificial sweeteners (aspartame or saccharin) or high or low consumers of natural sugars (sugar or fructose). Diabetes risk was measured as the ability to manage blood sugars using an oral glucose tolerance test.

The study funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, “Aspartame intake is associated with greater glucose intolerance in individuals with obesity,” was published today in Applied Physiology, Nutrition and Metabolism .

More and more people are consuming artificial sweeteners as an alternative to sugar, but whether this translates into better health has been much debated. An opinion piece published by Cell Press on July 10 in the magazine Trends in Endocrinology & Metabolism examines startling evidence on the negative impact of artificial sweeteners like aspartame on health, raising red flags on all sweeteners, even those that have no calories. “It’s not uncommon for people to get messages that artificially sweetened products are healthy, will help them lose weight, or help prevent weight gain,” says author Susan E. Swithers of Purdue University. “The data to support those claims isn’t very strong, and while it seems common sense that diet sodas wouldn’t be as problematic as regular sodas, common sense isn’t always right.” See also Adriana Deangelis delves into Luis Mandoki's 'Presences'

Consumption of sugary drinks has been linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome, a group of risk factors that increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. As a result, many Americans have turned to artificial sweeteners like aspartame, which are hundreds of times sweeter than sugar but contain few, if any, calories. However, human studies have shown that the consumption of artificially sweetened beverages is also associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome and cardiovascular disease. Just one of these drinks a day is enough to significantly increase the risk of health problems.

Furthermore, people who regularly consume aspartame and artificial sweeteners in general show altered activation patterns in the brain’s pleasure centers in response to sweet tastes, suggesting that these products may not satisfy cravings for sweets. Similarly, studies in mice and rats have shown that consuming non-caloric sweeteners dampens physiological responses to sweet taste, causing the animals to consume high-calorie, sweet-tasting foods and gain extra pounds.