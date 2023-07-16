An agency of the World Health Organization, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), said the artificial sweetener aspartame it is a possible human carcinogen. This could have important implications for Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Co., which uses aspartame in some of its products including Diet Coke, Coke Zero Sugar and other diet and Zero drinks.

Coca-Cola says research shows that aspartame “is safe for people to consume.” So claims the US Food and Drug Administration. Aspartame – what is it?

Aspartame is a chemical sweetener that is approximately 200 times sweeter than sugar. It was introduced to replace sugar as a sweetener. It is a dipeptide composed mainly of two amino acids: phenylalanine and aspartic acid. When combined to form this sweetener, they produce an intensely sweet taste, according to the FDA. It is a substance found in the sweeteners Equal, NutraSweet and Sugar Twin. It is used as a sweetener in sodas and other beverages, medicines, sugarless gum, and candy. Aspartame is not heat stable, so it is typically not used in baked goods. The popular sweetener was discovered in 1965 by James M. Schlatter, who was researching anti-ulcer drugs and “discovered the sweetness completely by accident, after licking it off his finger, against workplace safety regulations,” according to a study. published in the magazine Nutrients .

The FDA first issued a regulation for aspartame in 1974 for use as a tabletop sweetener and in chewing gum, cold breakfast cereals, and bases for certain foods including beverages, instant coffee and tea, jellies , puddings and fillings, dairy products and toppings. Since that time, the FDA has approved it for other uses, including as a generic sweetener in 1996.

A series of investigative articles published by UPI in 1987 reported concerns about the possible health effects of aspartame. Researchers in 1996 published a study examining brain tumor rates and environmental factors including the sweetener, and concluded “that there is a need to reevaluate the carcinogenic potential of the sweetener.” Numerous other studies over the years have looked at the health effects of the sweetener.

The FDA concluded that aspartame "is safe for the general population when manufactured according to good manufacturing practices and used under the approved conditions of use."

The American Cancer Society states that the FDA’s acceptable daily intake of aspartame is 500 mg per kilogram of body weight per day. The European Food Safety Authority has recommended a lower threshold of 40mg per kilogram of body weight per day, which would require a 132lb adult to drink 12 cans of a diet soda with the maximum permitted level of aspartame, on a daily basis. The amount of aspartame in soft drinks “may be 3 to 6 times less than the maximum allowable levels,” according to the American Cancer Society. The American Beverage Association says, “For more than four decades, the FDA has confirmed in six separate reviews that the sweetener is safe for human consumption, most recently in 2021.” According to some relationships the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), part of the World Health Organization (WHO), is ready to declare the artificial sweetener aspartame as “possibly carcinogenic to humans”.

Aspartame is about 200 times sweeter than sugar and is one of the most commonly used artificial sweeteners. It is particularly used in “low calorie” or “diet” foods and beverages, but is contained in a wide variety of products including beverages, ice cream, chewing gum, confectionary, sauces and snack foods.

We don’t yet have more information on what evidence the IARC will base this new classification on, but the WHO released the full data on July 14. While reports like these can understandably be concerning, there’s no reason to panic at this stage.

Aspartame was first approved for use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1974, and claims have been made about its potential health effects ever since. Over time, aspartame has not only been linked to cancer, but also to other conditions such as multiple sclerosis, blindness, seizures, memory loss, depression, anxiety, birth defects and death.

Frequent evaluations by regulatory agencies such as the WHO, the FDA and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) have found no evidence to support these claims. So far, regulators have all agreed that it is safe for a person to consume 40mg of the popular sweetener per kilogram of their body weight per day. That's about 2.8 g for a 70 kg adult, which is far more than most people consume.

The safety of food additives is regularly reassessed. This is important as new evidence may emerge, particularly with the development of different methods to evaluate the health effects of additives. This year, aspartame was reviewed by two WHO agencies: the International Agency for Research on Cancer ( IARC ) and the Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives ( JECFA ).

The two agencies have very different tasks . IARC looks at danger and JECFA at risk. This distinction is important. For example, sunlight is a danger as it can cause skin cancer, but the risk depends on how long you spend in the sun and whether you use sunscreen.

IARC’s job is to investigate the possible causes of cancer and identify the dangers. In his reports (called monographs), he reviews all the available evidence and classifies the hazards into one of four categories:

Group 1: Carcinogenic to humans (sufficient evidence for cancer in humans)

Group 2a: Probably carcinogenic to humans (limited evidence in humans, sufficient evidence in animals)

Group 2b: Possibly carcinogenic to humans (limited evidence in humans, insufficient evidence in animals)

Group 3: Unclassifiable (inadequate evidence in humans or animals).

Aspartame will reportedly be classified in group 2b. It shares this category with aloe vera leaves, electromagnetic radiation, the digoxin heart drug and engine exhaust fumes, among many other things . For all of these dangers, there’s some limited data to suggest they could cause cancer, but nothing convincing.

These categories can be confusing, because they only refer to the strength of evidence that something can cause cancer, not the degree of risk. Group 1, for example, includes smoking, alcohol, processed meat, plutonium and sunlight. There is compelling evidence that anyone can cause cancer.

These categories can be confusing, because they only refer to the strength of evidence that something can cause cancer, not the degree of risk. Group 1, for example, includes smoking, alcohol, processed meat, plutonium and sunlight. There is compelling evidence that anyone can cause cancer.

The actual risks are very different and depend on the amount and exposure. For example, it's best to avoid plutonium and smoking, but that's no reason to completely avoid processed meat or alcohol. While the IARC assesses the danger, it is the job of the JECFA to assess the risk and make a recommendation on the acceptable daily intake.

Their assessment was also released on July 14, but there has been no indication in media reports as to what it will say. The acceptable daily intake may remain at 40 mg per kilogram of body weight, or it may be reduced. Without having access to the data, it is impossible to predict.

The last safety review of aspartame was conducted by EFSA in 2013. This review found no new evidence that aspartame causes cancer and confirmed previous reviews by other regulators.

One compound of particular interest was methanol, which is formed in the intestines when aspartame is broken down and converted into formaldehyde by the human body. Formaldehyde is a known carcinogen (group 1). However, the amount that can be formed after consuming aspartame is much less than what the body produces naturally.

Meanwhile there was some data from a French study, which asked participants to provide information about their diet and followed them for several years. This research has suggested that high consumption of aspartame increases the risk of cancer.