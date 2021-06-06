W.How long he has been in the service of the family can no longer be precisely determined for this seasonal worker. But it could very well be two decades. Legally, like many of his colleagues, he could have been scrapped rusty and with blackish stains long ago. But nothing there. Completely made of stainless steel, this peeler from Zwilling starts peeling asparagus every spring, sparkling clean and flawlessly sharp.

Asparagus peeling is a thing of its own. Sister Maria Hedwig, for example, in the monastery kitchen, famous for her vinaigrette of green asparagus with chopped egg and topped with salty candied pine nuts, can only smile humbly at using a special tool for peeling asparagus. The good one trusts in her “Essentiels du cuisinier” from Opinel. However, since it is not the “Éplucheur Numéro 115” belonging to the sharp gang of four, ie the peeler of the Inox set with the wooden handles, but the small paring knife no dissimilar to a mini sickle. 114.

Once you’ve learned, you’ve learned, your sister has it in your fingers: to hold the blade at exactly the right angle in order to peel off a wafer-thin strip evenly line by line. The only thing that interrupts this nimble manual work is the moment when the sticky-sour juice of the asparagus is freed from the sticky-sour juice of the asparagus at regular intervals by briefly rinsing it. Everything is progressing quickly and looks very easy, but it is the result of many years of peeling.

The blade must adapt to every fruit and vegetable

But we, unskilled, grind around, on carrots as well as on seasonal vegetables. Because the pendulum peeler, the technical generic term for all peelers and thus also for the asparagus peeler, which is actually only declared a specialist by its name, is strictly speaking a small slicer with a movably mounted blade. This storage allows the cutter head with its slot sharply ground on one or both inner edges the necessary freedom of movement to follow the irregular shape of fruit and vegetables “pendularly”. The width of the slot and the angle of attack of the blades determine how much the surface is removed by pulling and / or pushing. The cutting edges can be serrated, but only very fine if you want to peel them. The Julienneschneider, which bites narrow strips from the carrot, has rough teeth.

In principle, the blade slot can be arranged in the direction of the handle or across it. Victorinox offers a compromise at an affordable price: The blade is arranged at an angle to the wide handle (item number 7.6073.3), only suitable for right-handers. The straighter the blade is in relation to the handle, the easier it is to follow irregular shapes with the device between thumb and forefinger, for example when peeling potatoes. Depending on whether the slot is ground on one or both sides, such a pendulum peeler may also only be suitable for right or left-handed use. The transversely arranged blade slot is perfect for all cases in which the peeler is pulled along comparatively straight vegetables, be it a Maggi root or an asparagus stick. That works with the left just as with the beautiful little hand.

Ceramic peelers are considered sharp, but they are not easy to care for or durable

Pottery peelers with ceramic blades are often praised as the sharpest since Tabasco was invented. Our own experiences do not confirm this, at least not in the longer term. If one of the ceramic peelers falls on the stone tiles in the kitchen, it is often down. And even if it is guarded, the ceramic cutting edge seems to be more susceptible to deposits or roughening from vegetable juices than good steel. In any case, no ceramic peeler at home has even come close to reaching the lifespan of the veteran by Zwilling mentioned at the beginning.

With some peelers, the cutter head is exchangeable, which promptly leads to the complaint that the screws responsible for holding them would not have dissolved during the last rinse. Speaking of which, cleaning, better by hand than with any aggressive rinse aid in the machine, is essential. Peeled a pound of asparagus and carelessly put the peeler on its side: five hours later, the cutting edge is so firmly bonded with the finest fibers that they can no longer be removed without mechanically ruining the cutting edge. If the cut edge has become dull, in itself of good quality, but not replaceable, patience and disposable nail files help: first grind, then polish.