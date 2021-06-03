ofDaniel Drepper shut down

Hundreds of Eastern European harvest workers have been infected with the coronavirus in Germany. Most of them are covered by accident insurance – but so far not a single infection has been recognized as an accident at work.

232 cases on a farm in Mamming, Bavaria, 95 cases in Inchenhofen, Baden-Württemberg, currently another 151 cases at Thiermann in Lower Saxony: Since the beginning of the corona pandemic, hundreds of Eastern European seasonal workers in Germany have been infected with Covid-19. But so far not a single one of these infections has been recognized as an occupational accident – and most of the infections apparently have not even been reported to the employers’ liability insurance association by the companies.

This emerges from a response from the federal government to a small request from Left MP Jutta Krellmann and from requests from BuzzFeed News Germany *. The case of the Romanian harvest worker, who died of Corona last spring on an asparagus farm in Bad Krozingen, was also apparently not recognized as an accident at work.

Network of asparagus farms compares coronavirus with flu

From the beginning of the pandemic to the small request from the left at the beginning of May 2021, companies had only reported 32 infections with the coronavirus to the responsible social insurance company for agriculture, forestry and horticulture (SVLFG). 32 possible corona accidents at work – for all almost 1.5 million insured persons from the fields of agriculture, forestry and horticulture.

The network of asparagus and berry associations writes that the treatment costs of corona infections are usually borne by private harvest helper insurance. “This is based on the fact that the infections are not counted as an accident at work.” And further: “Otherwise, every flu virus disease would have to be an accident at work, provided that it can be proven that it is an infection in the company.”

As employers, farmers are actually obliged to report any possible work-related accident to the employers’ liability insurance association at the latest three days after it occurs. It does not matter whether the treatment is billed through private supplementary insurance or whether the employer assumes that the report will not be recognized as an occupational accident anyway – these questions are only dealt with by social insurance. “In case of doubt, the entrepreneur should submit an accident report,” writes the SVLFG. “The trade association then checks / determines ex officio.”

Corona on asparagus fields: “Anyone who works in German fields must also be compensated”

“If employers violate their duty to report work-related corona illnesses, they must be sanctioned. The federal government also has a responsibility here. It cannot recruit workers from all over the world and then not care about their safety, ”writes Left MP Jutta Krellmann. “Anyone who toil in German fields and catches themselves with Corona must also be compensated here.” The impression should not be created that claims are being fought off in order to keep employer contributions to accident insurance low. The costs for recognized accidents at work and occupational diseases are passed on to all companies in the industry concerned.

A few days ago, BuzzFeed News Germany reported in detail in an undercover research about the problematic working conditions and corona violations at the asparagus company Thiermann, one of the largest asparagus farmers in Germany. A total of 151 seasonal workers at Thiermann had been infected with the corona virus this spring. When asked, Thiermann now writes: “All cases of seasonal workers who tested positive for Covid-19 at Thiermann and who were placed under quarantine at home were reported by Thiermann to the responsible trade association.”

In the meantime the numbers have increased again. In response to a request, the professional association SVLFG writes that in the past four weeks, following the request from the left in the Bundestag, 108 further corona infections have been reported as possible occupational accidents. In the meantime – as of June 2 – 140 corona infections have been reported. So far, the agricultural trade association SVLFG has not recognized any of them as occupational accidents. Most of them are still being examined.

The majority of seasonal workers are insured in Germany, but have not yet received any compensation

How many of these concern harvest workers, the SVLFG did not want to answer when asked and cited alleged data protection. As a result, the number of infections among seasonal workers who were also reported to the employers’ liability insurance association is likely to be significantly lower, despite hundreds of confirmed Covid-19 cases on German asparagus farms alone.

The majority of Eastern European seasonal workers in German fields are covered by German accident insurance. In the event of occupational accidents, this takes care of particularly good care for those affected and pays a pension in the event of a difficult course. In the event of death, the insurance usually pays a lifelong survivor’s pension to the family.

The prerequisite for the recognition of a corona accident at work is “that the infection is related to the respective insured activity […] is due. In this context, intensive contact with an infectious person (“index person”) must have demonstrably taken place “, writes the SVLFG on its website. And further: “If there is no intensive contact with an index person, it may be sufficient in individual cases if it is in the immediate area of ​​activity […] there has been proven to have been a larger number of infectious people. ”In addition, specific conditions that favor the infection must have existed during the insured activity.

Particularly in the case of massive outbreaks in large companies, one could assume that a number of those affected could meet the requirements for recognition. On request, it sounds different at the responsible SVLFG: ​​since seasonal workers generally do a large part of their work in the open air, there is “an extremely low risk of infection”. It must be checked in each individual case whether “the insured activity could have been the trigger for the infection”.

Contagion is only considered an accident at work if it is directly related to the activity

If the workers get infected after work in their communal accommodation, this is not automatically an accident at work. The professional association underlines the “not” in its answer. Apparently it does not matter that the workers only came to Germany for work, have almost exclusively social contacts with their work colleagues and spend most of the time in the accommodation provided by the company – the only contagion counts as an accident at work if they occurred in situations that are really directly related to the paid job.

In addition, writes the employers’ liability insurance association, some insured persons were infected in their home country before entering the country, some others were insured in their home country and were therefore cared for there – and many had a symptom-free course. In order to be recognized as an occupational accident, infections with the coronavirus must be symptomatic. Possible long-term damage and so-called “long covid” cases have not yet been taken into account in the recognition.

The Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs did not want to comment on the previously unrecognized corona work-related accidents among seasonal workers and referred to the responsible professional association SVLFG.

Coronavirus on asparagus fields: “The seasonal workers must not be left alone”

In addition to the left-wing faction, the Greens also criticize the lack of recognition of the infections. “Seasonal workers work, live and live close together. With this high risk of infection, I assume that the accident insurance will have to take effect, ”said Beate Müller-Gemmeke, spokeswoman for the Greens for workers’ rights. The employers, of course, have a responsibility and they have to live up to that. “The seasonal workers must not be left alone, not even with the effects of a Covid-19 disease.”

The social policy spokesman for the FDP, Pascal Kober, writes that it depends “on the exact examination of the individual case”, “whether the accident or health insurance has to provide the benefits. If there are different opinions, a court decision must be worked towards, which must be open to everyone. “

The SPD and CDU did not respond to inquiries from BuzzFeed News Germany.

BuzzFeed News Germany continues to report abuse of power and labor exploitation. You can reach the editors in confidence at recherche@buzzfeed.de.