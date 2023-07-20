Bystanders who harass and intimidate officers, paramedics and 112 photographers when they are at work. Insulting, threatening, taking photos and videos and even driving through police tape. It happens regularly, says behavioral psychologist Sanne Reijnen. “If people feel that their autonomy is being affected, they can react violently.”

