Bystanders who harass and intimidate officers, paramedics and 112 photographers when they are at work. Insulting, threatening, taking photos and videos and even driving through police tape. It happens regularly, says behavioral psychologist Sanne Reijnen. “If people feel that their autonomy is being affected, they can react violently.”
#Asos #attack #aid #workers #pictures #ignore #police #tape #thrown #terrible #diseases
Housing fair | Father and son moved into a 120-square-meter detached house – “It felt like we couldn’t possibly fit here”
Ken Ryynänen and his son Albin Hellner are moving from a 300-square-meter detached house to one more than half smaller....
Leave a Reply