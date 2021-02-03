Being one of the best games of the last year, its confirmation to reach Xbox consoles has been one of the big news. For now, Microsoft Flight Simulator maintains its release window for summer and exclusively for the new generation of consoles. Without losing hope of being able to launch it on Xbox One, Asobo Studios promises a great version of Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X / S.

The head of development, Jorg Neumann, has shared what seem to be impressions within the studio regarding the result they are getting with the console port of this game. There are many aspects that must show, and not so much for performance reasons, knowing that. They must also show it in aspects as simple as the mapping of controls, since it must be adapted to a command.

Microsoft Flight Simulator receives content from more than 100 external companies

But Neuman seems confident and reports that they are working on getting a great version of Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X / S. In purely technical matters, “Depending on the Xbox you bought, it will be like having a PC with different video cards, but you can make adjustments”Neumann said. Ensures that, at least on Xbox Series X / S “It will look great” and add that “It will work very well and it is also a cross game, which is good, so you can play on Xbox and with your saves in the cloud you can go to the PC and continue playing”.

Among the most delicate aspects to catch new players is its accessibility, and in this aspect they want to work on the tutorials. As commented, “We will never simplify the simulator, but there are some parts of the onboarding that we can do better”, which is why “we look at the tutorials a lot.” To date, the tutorial has a rather complicated point, although it is quite clear when it comes to knowing the bases. For many, something more was needed. “A lot of people play them and they are quite accessible, but we can probably do a better job there to make it even less scary for a newcomer, give them little things to really learn”, concludes the director.

Right now, what can better clarify all this is that they show something effective, like a gameplay, where they explain the dedicated previews for Xbox consoles. If the biggest problem they can expose is to move to a command, rather than the hardware issue while remaining in the new generation of consoles. Knowing this, although they want to consider releasing it on Xbox One, it cannot be anticipated that they can get it.

The new Microsoft Flight Simulator update has a release date

For now, Microsoft Flight Simulator is available on PC and planned to arrive in the summer on Xbox Series X / S consoles. Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC can enjoy the most basic edition, and it was confirmed to arrive from day 1 on the Xbox console subscription service.