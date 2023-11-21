After the success of A Plague Tale: Innocence and A Plague Tale: Requiem, Focus Entertainment and Asobo Studio have announced that they have joined forces again for “another exciting project”.
At the moment it is not clear whether it is a third chapter of the A Plague Tale series or something completely different, such as a new IP, what is certain is that the conditions for a sequel are all there considering the excellent commercial success recorded by the last chapter .
In fact, for the occasion Focus Entertainment announced that A Plague Tale: Requiem has reached quota three million players via PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and the cloud version for Nintendo Switch.
A Plague Tale 3 or a new IP?
It was clear for some time that something was cooking at Asobo Studio, thanks to the job advertisements published by the studio aimed at expanding the “Plague Team”. It is therefore plausible that work on the next project has already started for several months, although at the moment it is impossible to establish whether it is a new IP or a hypothetical third chapter of A Plague Tale.
What is certain is that the times are still rather immature for a potential reveal soon, so we just have to be patient.
#Asobo #Studio #Plague #Tale #Requiem #team #working #game #Focus #Entertainment