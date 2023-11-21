After the success of A Plague Tale: Innocence and A Plague Tale: Requiem, Focus Entertainment and Asobo Studio have announced that they have joined forces again for “another exciting project”.

At the moment it is not clear whether it is a third chapter of the A Plague Tale series or something completely different, such as a new IP, what is certain is that the conditions for a sequel are all there considering the excellent commercial success recorded by the last chapter .

In fact, for the occasion Focus Entertainment announced that A Plague Tale: Requiem has reached quota three million players via PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and the cloud version for Nintendo Switch.