Microsoft Flight Simulator is due out this year for Xbox Series X, but it looks like we could see a version of Flight Simulator for xCloud. Or at least it is something that apparently Asobo is interested in achieving. While Amazon Luna and Stadia are still not getting off to a strong start, Microsoft seems to be betting more and more on streaming. Which makes sense if we think of Microsoft’s commitment to an xCloud app for Smart TVs.
Asobo’s idea is certainly the same as Microsoft has been developing for a while with the Xbox ecosystem. Having a version of Flight Simulator for xCloud would undoubtedly mean reaching more people, overcoming the limitations of the hardware. Right now Flight Simulator 2020 is only available for PC and the next available version will be for Xbox Series X, which they promise will be awesome. But the public who will have access remains limited.
Asobo doesn’t rule out Microsoft Flight Simulator version on Xbox One
Asobo is interested in making a version of Flight Simulator for xCloud
In a recent interview with AusGamers, Microsoft Flight Simulator director Jorg Neumann said that while they are focusing on the Xbox Series X | S of the game right now, he wants a Flight Simulator version for xCloud in the near future. The Xbox Series X trailer | What was released last month was absolutely stunning, and demonstrated the environments and aircraft in real time on Xbox Series X. To make this possible, Neumann also revealed that the developer will be virtually indistinguishable from the PC version.
“I’m happy with how we released it on PC, and it’s great to see how it has been received. Our focus right now is on Xbox, but I’m curious what Project xCloud will allow us to do. It’s another device in the family and I think it can reach people in different places and different situations, and that fascinates me. I really want to do that, it is a very interesting product.
We don’t know yet if the version of Flight Simulator for xCloud will become real, but it could certainly be a great idea for the future of the franchise.
