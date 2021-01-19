Almost half a year has passed since Asobo Studio launched Microsoft Flight Simulator for PC (also through the PC version of Xbox Game Pass), becoming one of the best rated video games of the past year 2020. That is why the expectation is maximum when it comes to knowing when it will land on Xbox consoles. The French study has reiterated on several occasions that the Xbox Series X | S version is scheduled for the next summer period, which has served to drop that there will be no version of previous generation consoles. However now Asobo doesn’t rule out Microsoft Flight Simulator version on Xbox One, just like collect in AlfaBetaJuega.
And is that Jorg Neumann, CEO of Microsoft Flight Simulator, recently awarded a interview to the Eurogamer portal, where he has talked about various topics, but with special attention to what happens with the Xbox One version of his video game. This is what he said about it: “I guess it’s a matter of time. Obviously memory matters. Certainly, in the Ultra configuration you need a powerful PC; well that’s a lot, a lot more memory than you’d have on an Xbox One. This is going to be a journey: as soon as the Series X and S versions are ready, then we’ll look ahead. We never close doors and there are other options, although it is a bit early to talk about it. “
Phil Spencer applauds content creation in Microsoft Flight Simulator
Although there are no certainties about the future arrival of Microsoft Flight Simulator to Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X, Asobo Studio seems keep all scenarios in mindDespite the fact that, as Neumann has pointed out, they have not yet thought about it. What is certain is that the lap simulation video game from the French company also responsible for A Plague Tale: Innocence continues to add all kinds of content regularly. For example, before Christmas they implemented a new snow mechanics which adds realism and variety to the title.
