The criminal complaint filed by the Asobal League against its former general director Miguel Ángel Martín Gutiérrez for fraudulent management has been admitted for processing in an investigative court in Sant Feliu de Llobregat.

Martín Gutiérrez, currently general director of the Spanish Rugby Federation, had worked for Asobal from October 2021 to January 2023 – when he was fired -, in a period in which the Handball League accelerated its professionalization and change of sponsorship.

According to Asobal, an audit of an external company detected suspicious operations that could constitute a crime of unfair administration by Martín, for which the Handball League fired and filed a complaint against its employee.

In turn, Martín sued Asobal for unfair dismissal.

The criminal complaint is in the investigation phase, so until January 2025 the parties and witnesses will be called to testify at the Sant Feliu de Llobregat court, to clarify the alleged criminal responsibility of the person under investigation.

Asobal also filed a complaint against the company Zuary Group and its administrator Pedro Amezúa for the same case of alleged fraudulent management.

Miguel Angel Martin

A long resume in sports management

Miguel Ángel Martín assumed the position of general director of Asobal in October 2021, replacing Joan Marín (current head of the Barça handball section), after being ratified in the position by the Asobal clubs.

Previously, Martín had been general director of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation for five years; He was general director of the Union of Sports Federations of Madrid, as well as a member of the board of directors of the Spanish Rugby Federation, deputy general director of the 2014 Sailing World Cup and director of Institutional Relations and presidential advisor of the Royal Spanish Sailing Federation .