La Asobal, whose start was scheduled for this Tuesday with the duel between Ademar and Bidasoa, finally won’t start for the moment. The RFEB Competition Committee announced this on Monday morning. “Days 1 and 3 of the Asobal Regular League are postponed. In due course, after consulting the Asobal and RFEF Departments, we will proceed to set new dates for the celebration of each of the postponement days. “This Monday, Ademar reported a positive in its staff, which further complicated the league start. It is about days 1 and 3 because they were the ones that were scheduled for this week, since the 2 was dated for the next.



This request comes, according to the Committee’s writing, “in the absence of approval by the Superior Sports Council of the Action Protocol for the return to the Official Competitions of non-professional state level for the 2020/2021 season, in which the common requirements that must be met to ensure the maximum health safety of the participants must be established, which implies that its approval is transcendent for the purposes ofe provide the appropriate regulatory instrument for all participants in the competition and thus resolve any incidents that occur “.

A few days ago, Paclo Blázquez, president of Asobal, spoke. “I want to offer Asobal the possibility of delaying the start of the league, and carefully analyze a new configuration of the competition, since our greatest concern must be the health and safety of our athletes. “Today it became official. Last Saturday the Spanish Super Cup was played between Barcelona and Benidorm, the first official duel on Spanish soil in six months and the only one at the moment.

“It is very clear that what must always be prioritized is maximum security for everyone and this is what we should all be clear about”, said Xavi Pascual, Barcelona coach, after the last Barça title. Since days ago, the teams had seen difficult the start of a competition that ended in March (the 2019/2020 season) without relegation and promotion. All, waiting for the unified protocol “unified protocol” at the national level for team sports in which the Higher Sports Council continues to work (it is expected to be this week).