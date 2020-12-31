Asobal has issued a statement in which it takes stock of the economic crisis that handball suffers in general, due to the pandemic and the lack of income due to the absence of fans, and in which he requests a rescue plan for Spanish handball.

“The clubs, when they planned the budgets for the 20/21 season, not even in the worst scenario could they foresee the almost total absence of the public, and, consequently, the fall or disappearance of the budgetary items of income from the sale of season tickets, tickets, merchandising and the loss of an important part of local or proximity sponsorship “, states the note.

For this reason, the work table, constituted in ASOBAL, “makes the situation public” and “demands an economic rescue with the adoption of measures by all the instances with responsibilities in the world of sport and handball.”

Asobal lists the measures taken in neighboring countries such as Germany, France, United Kingdom or Italy, and “demands that the Spanish Federation be aware of the situation and of the need to develop a plan in a participatory manner to relaunch handball and to arbitrate measures to help the clubs in this difficult situation. “

“In the event that this request is not addressed,” the statement continues, “ASOBAL clubs do not have sufficient financial structure to end the season, much less to guarantee their viability, with the consequent loss, not only of jobs but of a key heritage in social life such as sport “.

The Asobal also stresses that while “There are new concepts that are increasing costs (for example, those related to the protection and health security of the equipment, travel and stays, diagnostic tests, cleaning and disinfection of facilities, etc.), while other concepts such as, for example, fees for federative participation, fees, arbitrations, etc. remain unreduced “.

“From the information provided by the clubs, a global budget deficit of approximately 3,000,000 euros results, which represents an average percentage of 25% of total economic loss,” the Asobal note indicates.