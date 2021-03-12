Russian actress Christina Asmus spoke about the difficult relationship with her ex-husband, humorist Garik Kharlamov. She answered the relevant question of subscribers in Instagram…

“He is very offended at me,” the artist admitted, accompanying the text of an emoji in the form of a broken heart.

Asmus also shared that she would like to have more children. According to the actress, as a teenager, she thought that she would not have more than one child, as she grew up in a large family. “Now my daughter is the main happiness for me and I want many children. The bigger, the better! And there as God willing, ”- she reasoned. Speaking about the choice of names for children, the star noted that she does not like “unusual names that are now fashionable” and prefers “ordinary Russians”.

Earlier, Asmus revealed the details of the divorce from Kharlamov.

“A stranger’s family is 100 percent darkness. I am tired, left my husband and happy, ”the actress replied to the commentators. She also noted that for the first time she filed for divorce from a comedian long before participating in the scandalous film “Text”, where she starred in a candid scene.

The couple announced their divorce in June 2020. According to Asmus, they made the decision to disperse a year earlier. Kharlamov thanked his wife for the years of marriage and assured that they would continue to raise their common daughter Anastasia. They officially divorced in October. By the decision of the court, the daughter stayed with her mother.