With an official press release, Asmodee Italia has announced that it will take part in the event organized by Radio Deejay, called Party Like a Deejay.

The party organized by one of Italy’s most popular radio stations will be held in Milan in the coming months Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 June, in the wonderful setting of Parco Sempione. Asmodee Italia will make all its board games available to the participants, who will thus be able to enjoy good music, excellent company and lots and lots of fun.

Last year’s event was a huge success, seeing as many as 130,000 people take part. Precisely for this Radio Deejay has decided to repeat the Party Like A Deejay, bringing in addition to concerts, events also other initiatives that will see the participation of the radio speakers.

During the two days Asmodee will take care of the area Giochi Senza Wi-Fi, a perimeter of Parco Sempione completely dedicated to board and analog gamesin which the company’s most iconic and most beautiful titles will surely be present, as well as a few other small surprises.

Below are the words released by the country manager Luca Cattini:

We are linked to Radio Deejay both as fans and for the relationship with Francesco Lancia, who is a super gamer and whom we had the pleasure and fun of mastering in a D&D campaign two years ago together with four comedians. We also find a particular affinity of values ​​with Radio Deejay and with its audience and we are truly honored to take part in this wonderful event

We also report the list of titles that will be made available, reminding you that it is still being defined: