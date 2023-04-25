The timing is striking – and shows once again how much ASML is taking over Philips’ old role in the Eindhoven region. Barely a few weeks after Philips had announced that it would cut hundreds of jobs at its legendary research department in Eindhoven – the old NatLab – ASML announced that it would invest heavily in a research center in the same city.

The chip machine manufacturer (2022: 21 billion euros in turnover, 5.6 billion euros in profit) announced on Monday evening that it would invest several hundred million euros in an – initially – ten-year collaboration with Eindhoven University of Technology. Part of the money is for a research programme, but there will also be a special building on the university campus: departments of ASML’s research branch will be located there.

Researchers from the university will also be employed, including ten new PhD candidates every year. These will be partly financed by ASML and partly by the university.

Optics and mechatronics

“I have high expectations of it,” says Jos Benschop, technology director at ASML. “We are emphatically looking for physical proximity to the university. That is a new kind of collaboration for us.”

The emphasis in the building is on this collaboration, but there will also be spaces that are only for the university, and also a department just for ASML. “We are not completely naive. We also work on cases where you don’t want anyone to just walk in.” Several hundred people will soon be working in the building.

The research directions that ASML is considering include optics and mechatronics: two disciplines that are important for the chip machines that the company makes. The intention is also to conduct research into, for example, photonics, a technology that focuses on the transport and processing of light, and artificial intelligence. Benschop thinks that “combining advanced algorithms with mechatronics and optics” could be important for ASML’s future.

Contrast with Phillips

The plans of ASML, which is considered the most successful Dutch tech company, connect the Eindhoven region even more strongly with the manufacturer. Numerous suppliers are active that are crucial to ASML, such as industry giant VDL. They are now anticipating a major growth of the chip machine manufacturer, which will require a large number of employees from the Netherlands and abroad to come to the region.

The contrast with the phasing out Philips, from which ASML once emerged, is strong. Does Benschop himself feel that he and his research department are taking over the role of the NatLab? “Let me first say: I started at the NatLab, and what happens there is very dear to my heart.” But beyond that, he thinks the comparison is not valid. “The working method of large corporate research laboratories, such as Philips and IBM, for example, no longer works.”

According to him, innovation is accelerating, and you shouldn’t want to develop all the competencies yourself. “If I want to understand electrons tomorrow, I will buy a company or work together.” Or you will collaborate with a university.

Earlier this month, biotech company DSM announced a major expansion of a research campus in Delft, in which the university is also involved. This project, which is primarily a campus of DSM itself, costs more than half a billion euros and is largely financed by the insurer ASR. Among other things, it offers space to start-ups in the biotech sector.