UpdateAccording to chip machine manufacturer ASML, the Dutch government recently partially revoked a permit for the supply of a number of advanced duv ('deep ultraviolet') machines in 2023. As a result, the machines could not be delivered to a small number of customers in China. The Veldhoven-based company announced this after the Bloomberg news agency reported that ASML canceled a number of deliveries to China at the end of last year at the request of the United States, while it probably still had permission to do so.
