Asmaa Hassan, an expert in innovative education and a teacher of Arabic language (first cycle) at Al-Bahia Educational Complex, confirmed that in order for children to possess cognitive and creative skills, they must master their native language, noting that “teachers face a radical difference in the way they teach Arabic, especially after the repercussions of (Covid-19), and the difference in the learning mechanism, so the creative teacher is considered the pillar of educational development, as he plays a major role in finding the appropriate way to convey information to the child and encourage him to interact with it.” She considered that “the problem is not in the Arabic language, but in conveying it to children in a way that makes them love it.”

Asmaa has over 19 years of experience in teaching and school administration, and has a proven track record in developing educational programs and leading teams. She holds a Master’s degree in Innovative Education in School Leadership, and a Bachelor’s degree in Arabic Language with honors and distinction. During her career, she has received numerous educational awards and certificates of appreciation, including the Khalifa Educational Award for the Creative Teacher category at the state level, the Excellence Medal from the Department of Education and Knowledge in 2018, the Rashid bin Humaid Award for Culture and Science for the Short Story category at the GCC level, and a Master’s degree in Innovative Education in School Leadership. She is currently preparing for a doctorate.

“As a teacher, I believe in the importance of student-centered teaching, implementing innovative strategies, leading professional development initiatives for teachers, and fostering community partnerships. I am passionate about education and committed to inspiring and supporting every student. I look forward to leveraging my experience and leadership to guide the school towards academic excellence and create an inclusive and stimulating learning environment that fosters the holistic growth of all students,” she said.

She stressed that the creative teacher is the cornerstone of all stages of the educational process.