Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Abu Dhabi Group for Culture and Arts has announced the names of the winners of its design grant 2022, in partnership with the Van Cleef & Arpels School in Paris, in a step that contributes to enhancing the two institutions’ vision in supporting the career development of emerging Emirati artists and designers.

The award was given to two young Emirati jewelery designers: Asma Al Marri and Media Al Falasi, who won an AED 50,000 grant to build their creative careers.

Both of them participate in a 5-day training trip to Paris to attend courses led by masters and craftsmen specializing in fine jewelry at L’ECOLE, the School of Jewelry Arts, which is a unique space to share jewelry culture with the widest audience. Since its launch in 2019, the Design Scholarship provides training and mentoring to help young people interested in jewelry design acquire the skills they need to succeed in this field. This week, which they won at L’Ecole, allows them to develop a comprehensive understanding of gemology and acquire a broad knowledge of jewelry and jewelry history, which enhances their approach to art and design.

Huda Ibrahim Al-Khamis, founder of the Abu Dhabi Group for Culture and Arts, founder and artistic director of the Abu Dhabi Festival, affirmed the group’s commitment since its founding in 1996 to invest in Emirati youth and develop their abilities and creative skills in various fields. She said: “We are working to empower the spirit of creativity and free, renewable thought among our youth, future leaders, and to launch them into the world.”

And she continued: “The design grant comes from the Abu Dhabi Group for Culture and Arts, in partnership with Van Cleef & Arpels School, to contribute to inspiring, motivating and appreciating the excellence of young Emirati creators in the fields of architecture, fashion and design, and empowering them professionally, as a contribution to the renaissance of the knowledge economy and creative industries, and we are pleased this year. To support the talented Emirati jewelry designers Asmaa Al Marri and Media Al Falasi, whose winning work “Aousha” highlights the peculiarity and aesthetics of the Emirati and Arab cultural heritage, on their educational journey to Paris to enhance their skills, realize their dreams and develop their professional experience.”

“The School of Jewelery Arts is proud to have Asma Al Marri and Medea Al Falasi under its wing, providing them with the direction needed for young designers and innovators like them to become successful jewelers,” said Marie Valanier-Delhomme, President of L’Ecole. Through the positive partnership that brings us together with the Abu Dhabi Group for Culture and Arts, we seek to develop an intellectual and emotional understanding of jewelry and encourage young talents from the Middle East to reach the highest levels.”

Asmaa Al-Marri expressed her happiness by saying: “I look forward to diving into the details of jewelry design and the different interpretation of the emotions that jewelry can evoke in the hearts of people.”

As for Media Al Falasi, she commented: “It is a priority for me to spread awareness about different topics through my projects. Life is an adventure, beauty is everywhere, and function, just like form, is beauty. Function and form together embody art, and I am excited about the future and where I can go in the field of design.”