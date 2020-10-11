Real Madrid took another step in Valencia. From 0-4 against Barça to a 1-1 draw against a team that made things very difficult for them. White savored victory for a couple of minutes, but Bargués did not have much time to enjoy. Aznar’s team did not know how to retain the three points, as it happened so many times in the past season when he walked through the fields disguised as Tacon. But, it left different sensations. This new Real Madrid is already starting to carburet …

Real Madrid came out with very clear ideas when Antonio Puchades. With the absences of Ivana Andrés, he dropped in the call for unknown reasons, and the substitution of Teresa Abelleira and Olga Carmona, both starters against Barça in Valdebebas, David Aznar lined up a team with the aim of having more bite in attack. Jakobsson, the most decisive player last season, returned to the starting position being the most outstanding of the first minutes. The Swede is pure explosiveness in the three-quarter zone, where she offers pure quality passes and unchecks. His ideas gave air to the team against a very well planted Valencia.

After a few minutes of white dominance, Real Madrid found the prize in the form of a goal. And what a goal: the first in the history of this team in women’s football. The person in charge of writing it down was nothing more and nothing less than Asllani, which was the first ‘galactic’ that arrived at the Tacon after knowing that it would be the first Real Madrid. The Swede finished with precision a cross from the right by Kenti Robles to beat Enith. His goal left an explosion of sensations in the white squad, in which the joy was short-lived. Cubedo burst into the Madrid party to put the tie just two minutes later. The Valencian defense beat a Mass that once again stood out with its interventions in a set piece. There was little time left for more in the first half in which the occasions were interspersed in both areas, going to rest without more goals, with 1-1 in the light.

Goal canceled for offside to Jakobsson 50 ‘

The game resumed with no changes to either the line-ups or the feelings of both teams. Real Madrid wanted to look for the tiebreaker as soon as possible and found it (50 ‘) through Jakobsson, who returned to lead the Madrid attack in the second half. However, the goal of the Swede did not rise to the scoreboard after being annulled by an offside that left doubts. The white team did not lower their hands, which minutes later signed a great play of danger, with an Asllani who slammed the ball into the post. Next, a newcomer Olga Carmona left another great shot, which Enith saved in a remarkable way.

The offensive of Real Madrid did not stop there, which saw como Marta Carro deflected a ball over the goal line to corner. Valencia did not shrink from the attitude of the Madridistas and starred in several extremely dangerous internships in the Mass area. The Canarian goalkeeper and the imprecision that avoided one more for the locals, who saw as one of their star signings, Ana Torrodà, left crying from the pitch with physical problems. Despite the result, the game left a few final minutes of pure emotion. Both teams put intensity in the final stages in search of a victory that was airy in these first stages of the season. However, the marker did not move. Valencia ended up adding a very valuable draw, without losing in these two days played. Meanwhile, for Real Madrid they continue to resist a victory that will be sought again on the third day, in which they will face Rayo Vallecano in a new very special Madrid derby. Step by step, the new Madrid team begins to pick up pace …