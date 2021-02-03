2021 has started without goals for Kosovare Asllani. The Swedish forward for Real Madrid has had several matches without scoring and was even a substitute against Barça (4-1, in favor of the Catalans). Specifically, the white attacker He has not seen a goal since December 13. Then he scored one of the goals of Real Madrid’s 1-8 win against Espanyol, the ninth he has accumulated in his personal locker this season.

After the match at CD Dani Jarque, the footballer started in the two derbies against Atlético de Madrid (defeat, 0-1) and Madrid CFF (victory, 2-0) and in the match against Santa Teresa (triumph , 1-0). However, in none of the three games he managed to materialize his chances in goal. It should be remembered that the forward scored a target in this last match, but his goal did not rise to the scoreboard after the referee signaled a doubtful offside.

This scoring drought increased with his substitution against Barça, a match that was very special for Asllani, who has shown his great rivalry with the Catalans on more than one occasion. “There is no other team that wants to win more than Barça”, he said in his first months in the Spanish capital. Some statements recently added to the confession of the Swedish attacker in the HBO documentary ‘Un Sueño Real’ about Barça’s 9-1 against Tacon: “It was a humiliation.”

In this way, the forward arrives with more enthusiasm than ever for this weekend’s duel against Valencia (Saturday, 1:00 p.m.), match in which he hopes to regain ownership to return to the scoring path. In this sense, it should be noted that, despite the absence of goals in the last month and a half, Kosovare Asllani continues to be Real Madrid’s top scorer and is fifth in the race for the top scorer.

Real Madrid faces a final against the Valencian team. The white team is third, occupying the last place that gives access to the Champions League, with 34 points, tied with Atlético (4th) and Madrid CFF (5th). The three Madrid teams star in a great fight for the Champions League qualification, which is now in the hands of the Barça (1st, 42 points), Levante (2nd, 37 points) and Real Madrid (3rd, 34 points). Madridistas and Barcelona players have fewer teams than their rivals. Barça has 14 games, Madrid has 16 and Atlético, Levante and Madrid CFF, 17.

