“I will surely never forget that game because it was a great humiliation. I’d say it’s probably the oldest I’ve ever lived in my entire career“This is how Kosovare Asllani uncovers the great thorn in his debut with Tacon and future Real Madrid against Barça, with a bulky 9-1 defeat at the Johan Cruyff stadium. The Swedish star reveals what he felt after that meeting, that was a great blow to reality for the soccer players who were beginning to write the history of the first female Real Madrid.

The beginnings were never easy. And the Tacon experienced this sensation very well in its premiere in the highest category of Spanish women’s football. The Madrid team, which had to wait a year for his absorption by Real Madrid to be officially consumed, presented great doubts in his debut in First, flirting even with relegation. One of the members of that staff, Asllani, reveals in the HBO documentary ‘A Real Dream’ how her feelings were then.

The first galactic of Real Madrid (she was the first player who signed a contract with the white entity) arrived at the Tacon with an idea hovering in her head during the first matches: “I tell myself that I have to be patient but that is not my strong point because I want to win now “. Thus, it was not easy for the Swedish striker to face the dubious start of Tacon in the First Division, especially the 9-1 defeat on the first day against Barça. “These are the most sought-after matches: derbies, Classics … And the most important matches are the ones I like the most “, stands out.

After losing 9-1 at the Johan Cruyff, the white attacker stated that there were “many errors”. “We just gave them the ball. I was shocked by how we faced the game. Many of my teammates were very nervous because it was the first league game they had played. It was a match in which many players did not feel safe. We give them too many goals too easily. I think those players needed an experience that they still lacked, “argues Asllani, who is now top scorer at Real Madrid and third top scorer in the Primera Iberdrola, after scoring nine goals in this start of the League.

His current success as a madridista makes him forget those first and difficult moments at the Tacon. The forward is showing the soul of a leader at Real Madrid, which she highlights that she arrived with great responsibility and “a mission”. The ‘9’ Real Madrid was not only presented as a galactic, but is also proving to be on the green. To his great media level, as a star of Swedish and European women’s football, he adds his scoring nose during matches, being decisive in the league start of the new Real Madrid Femenino, which closed 2020 being second in the standings.

“I have always endured a lot of pressure in the clubs I have played”

“I signed a contract with Real Madrid. It was very important for me because I have followed the team for a long time. But, I also felt that signing a contract was a responsibility, because I was the first official player to sign with the club. This is my life and I have always endured a lot of pressure in the clubs in which I have played “, exposes the Swedish attacker.

“I was at PSG for four years, at Manchester City, in the United States, with the National Team, with which I had an important role as second captain, so I like to assume responsibilities“Asllani adds in the HBO documentary, in which she confesses that as a child she was a fan of Ronaldo and that her admiration for the Brazilian led her to be a Real Madrid player.” I played for Real Madrid and that’s how I met the team and started to follow him, “he points out.

“Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world”

further, the Real Madrid star affirms that she will fight so that any girl, whatever her origin, is reflected in her. “My parents were born and raised in Kosovo. I was born in Sweden, but I believe that girls of any origin can be reflected in me. I felt it was my responsibility to fight for those girls too and to show that wherever you come from, nothing prevents you from fulfilling your dreams. We will pave the way for girls who dream of one day playing for Real Madrid“, said.

For its part, the great social commitment of Asllani stands out, which is shown as a great fighter for equality in women’s football. “That’s why I want the biggest clubs in the world to have a women’s team. And Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world. It was important to get on the train like the other teams and show that we want a women’s team, a successful women’s team. I think there is a lot of potential and I want to help the team prosper in a soccer country like Spain. I have a mission “, sentence.