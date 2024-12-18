Digitalization and technological innovation are producing a substantial change in the way companies operate and even organize themselves internally. Technological advances are happening more and more rapidly and this makes the work of the teams in charge of detecting and incorporating the best technologies at all times into their companies difficult. @aslan is an association formed by

@aslan is an association formed by more than 190 leading multinational and national technology companies and includes many of the greatest experts in the sector. The association is very aware of the challenge of being up to date and that is why a significant effort is dedicated to research and dissemination that allows all this experience and knowledge to be transmitted to companies and organizations.

@aslan’s technological dissemination plan for the next twelve months began with the launch of work teams and meetings with speakers from its associated companies to detect and prioritize the most important technological trends. All these trends have been structured into 5 large blocks: Data resilience, Cybersecurity, Digital workplace, Cloud & Data Center and Smart networks.

Five major technological areas

The area of ​​Data Resilience includes trends and technologies such as Data Governance, Analytics, Business Intelligence & AI or Data-Based Decision Making. Under the concept of the Digital Workplace, current issues such as Hyper Automation & AI, Hybrid Workplaces, User Experience, Identity Management, Unified Communications as a Service or VDI Cloud are brought together.

The Cybersecurity section includes the most important trends on which @aslan is focusing its dissemination activities, focusing on cyber resilience, Zero Trust systems, cybersecurity as a service, the application of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to cybersecurity and access and activity control systems such as SASE or XDR.

Another of the fundamental blocks is Cloud & Data Centers, which focuses on multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies, Cloud Security and Orchestration, the As-a-Service paradigm in Data Centers and high-performance computing. The last pillar of @aslan’s technological approach is Smart Networks, which covers advances in 5G/Wi-Fi 7/SD-WAN connectivity, Internet-of-Things, Edge Computing, AIOps or Network-as -a-Service.

A spectacular program of outreach activities

The result of this entire process is an extensive series of activities, among which it is worth highlighting the holding colloquiums, technological forums and meetings held throughout Spain and the publication of e-books and studies analyzing various verticals, technologies and challenges. As a reference, throughout 2024 more than 420 conferences were held in which more than 15,000 professionals participated.

The program of activities focused on innovation will start in 2025 with the ASLAN2025 Congress & Expo, which will take place on March 18, 19 and 20. During these three days, more than 8,000 professionals will be able to learn in person about the most recent technologies, solutions and products to respond to the needs of an agile and changing environment like the current one.

Two megatrends: AI applied to the workplace and cyber resilience

Notably, ASLAN2025 will focus on two global trends due to the great economic impact they are already having on companies: the potential of Artificial Intelligence applied to the workplace to improve income and the importance of cyber resilience in organizations as a brake against large costs.

First of all, It is undeniable that Artificial Intelligence is occupying a central place in society and, especially, in the technological panorama. The latest advances in intelligent agents, LLM models and learning systems are changing the paradigm of what is possible, especially in knowledge-related jobs, where until now it has not been possible to apply automation techniques.

Right now, There are already big differences between companies that are taking advantage of AI and those that are not. And this gap can become an almost insurmountable leap as improvements in productivity, efficiency, decision making or communication, among others, have a cumulative effect on pioneering companies.

But it is not easy to take the first steps in Artificial Intelligence. According to leading Gartner analyst Arun Chandrasekaran, “navigating the generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) ecosystem will continue to be overwhelming for companies due to a chaotic and constantly evolving ecosystem of technologies and vendors.”

Along these lines, at the beginning of 2025, @aslan will publish a study carried out among its associates on the reality of artificial intelligence in Spanish companies. In it, the association’s experts share their business expectations as well as the need they detect in their clients and the changes that this revolution is already producing in their organizational structures, work and business models to be able to take those first steps in the direction appropriate.

Secondly, it should be noted that cybersecurity is an essential priority for companies today. According to Gartner, “by 2026, 70% of Boards of Directors will have a member with experience in cybersecurity.” In a constantly changing scenario, no technology can ensure the absence of attacks. For this reason It is vital to have a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy that, in the event of a ransomware incident or other security breach, it has planned activity recovery plans that minimize the impact on downtime and therefore on the company’s income statement and reputation.

Alberto Pascual, President of the @aslan Association, highlights the importance of AI and that it is time to integrate it into companies of all types: «previously, AI was available only to large companies. Today, any company, no matter its size, can take advantage of its undeniable advantages. “We should not mythologize AI.”

For his part, Francisco Verderas, Managing Director of the @aslan Association, indicates that: “companies are already aware of cybersecurity. Where there is a way to go is in providing them with cyber resilience that allows them to minimize the risks in the event of suffering a cyber attack. ” He adds that “The best place and time to learn about the latest solutions in AI and cyber resilience, as well as the rest of the technological trends that are coming, is the ASLAN2025 Congress and Expowhere great manufacturers will show how to face all these challenges and opportunities”.