Home page politics

Split

The central administration of the University of Police and Public Administration North Rhine-Westphalia. © Federico Gambarini/dpa

“All the brown dirt within the security authorities”: The police lecturer Bahar Aslan was withdrawn from teaching after a critical tweet. Now she’s going to court.

Düsseldorf – The lecturer Bahar Aslan defends himself legally against her expulsion from the police university in Gelsenkirchen. According to Aslan’s lawyer, Patrick Heinemann, filed a lawsuit against the revocation of her teaching position with the Düsseldorf Administrative Court.

According to the law, the person concerned must be given the opportunity to make a formal statement before the revocation, Heinemann told the German Press Agency. “That didn’t happen.”

The university did not speak to Aslan and did not give her an opportunity to comment. First “Zeit online” had reported.

Aslan ready to talk to the college

According to Heinemann, the university had revoked Aslan’s teaching assignment for the coming semester. The reason was a controversial police-critical tweet by the lecturer. The lawsuit has a suspensive effect, so the revocation of the teaching position should not be carried out now, said Heinemann. According to Heinemann, this state of uncertainty could provide a basis for a discussion between the university and Aslan. Aslan is ready for it. “The channels of conversation are completely open.”

Aslan teaches “intercultural skills” at the University for Police and Public Administration (HSPV) in Gelsenkirchen. Her tweet read: “Now my heart starts racing when I or my friends get caught in a police stop because all the brown filth inside the security agencies scares us. This is not only my reality, but that of many people in this country.”

“Unfortunate Choice of Words”

Aslan later admitted an “unfortunate choice of words” and said she was sorry if police officers who did an exemplary job felt addressed. Heinemann said it gave the impression that Aslan was “deliberately misunderstood”. Aslan exaggerated, but did not generally describe all police officers as “brown dirt”.

The lawyer also wrote to the responsible district government in Münster. The authority checked the process as the school supervisory authority, because Aslan is a full-time civil servant teacher. He sees no misconduct, said Heinemann. Officials would have to moderate their statements. Aslan’s statement was made off-duty and has no connection with her work as a teacher. “My impression is that they are trying to intimidate,” said Heinemann. dpa