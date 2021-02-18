Born in the Russian republic of North Ossetia, Aslán Karátsev became the first tennis player to make it to the top four during his Grand Slam debut. After a career full of ups and downs, the Russian tennis player is looking for a career revival at the age of 27.

Karátsev will face Novak Djokovic, current world number one and a rival who has confessed not knowing him until this edition of the Australian Open.

If the 27-year-old Russian manages to beat Djokovic, he will become the lowest ranked tennis player ever to reach the final of a major tournament, after Croatian Goran Ivanisevic, then 125, who won the Wimbledon Open. in 2001.

Before the start of the tournament, Karátsev was ranked 114th in the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP). Throughout it he has left out three seeds and thus managed to capture the attention of the media and the tennis-loving public.

A resurgence in after the pandemic

Your story could be drawn from any movie script. After making his debut on the professional tennis circuit in 2012, his career has not been consistent and has been plagued by injuries and financial problems.

“It’s incredible, I’m so happy for Aslán, he has made history. I don’t know what he did in the pandemic, he probably just worked hard,” said Daniil Medvedev, a Russian tennis player who will also play in the semifinals of the Australian Open.

Before qualifying for his first Grand Slam on his 10th attempt, Karatsev gained confidence with victories at ATP Challenger Tour tournaments in 2020, where he lost only two of his last 20 matches.

“He spent three months with his father in Vladikavkaz. Then he traveled to the United States, where he played a score of games, took the form and has maintained it until now (…) The quarantine for the Covid-19 was very good for him, since he was able to prepare better without the pressure of the lack of results that tied him down, ”said Alexandr Kuprin, his former coach, who adds that he must have exploded before.

A Russian with an Israeli past

Aslán Karátsev was born on September 4, 1993 in Vladikavkaz, capital of the Russian republic of North Ossetia. However, he has Israeli ancestry from his maternal grandmother.

In 1997, he emigrated with his family to Israel and it was there that he began to play tennis, achieving the national title at the age of 12.

“I moved to Israel when I was 3 years old with my family, and then I started practicing in Tel Aviv (…) I grew up there, practicing until I was 12 years old, and then I moved to Russia with my father,” he said at a press conference quoted by the Israeli daily The Jerusalem Post.

His return to Russia comes after not having money for his trainings in Israel, something that changed little in the following years. After living in Rostov and Moscow, he traveled to Germany, Spain and finally to Minsk in Belarus, where he managed to improve his game.

“Aslán must be praised for how he has played after overcoming all possible cataclysms,” Shamil Tarpíschev (captain of the Davis Cup team) told Sport Express newspaper.

A meteoric rise in a ripe old age

In just two weeks, Karátsev has exceeded the amount of money earned throughout his career. In recent days it has managed to generate $ 662,000, slightly exceeding the 618,000 of ten previous years.

In addition, no matter what happens in his match against Novak Djokovic, he managed to be in the top 50 of the ranking and thus will avoid the qualifying round for future tournaments.

“He’s going to play a lot of tournaments now without any pressure for the rest of the 2021 season in terms of getting into the main draw and a big payout will also be a big boost for him,” said Russian Yevgeny Kafelnikov, Australian Open winner at 1999.

On the other hand, he became the first tennis player to reach the semifinals in his Grand Slam debut and the fifth since 1968 to access that instance from the previous classification.

With EFE and Reuters