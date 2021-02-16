The fairy tale of Alan Karatsev at the Australian Open continues. The Russian, 114th in the world ranking, made history again in Melbourne, with a lot of his own merit and a little help from luck. Because he beat Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 and 6-2, visibly limited in the last two sets by a back injury, and became the first player in the Open Era to qualify to the semifinals of a Grand Slam in his first participation in a contest of this category.

“It’s an incredible feeling. It’s my first time in the main draw of a big, the first time I’ve reached the semis … I can’t believe it,” said Karatsev, who has put his name in several prominent statistics in the tennis world.

The one born in Vladikavkaz 27 years ago became the fifth tennis player to get into that instance of a “big” after entering the main draw since qualifying since 1968 (beginning of the Open Era). Before the American John McEnroe had done it in Wimbledon 1977; the australian Bob giltinan in Melbourne that same year; the belgian Filip dewulf at Roland Garros also in that season; and the Belarusian Vladimir Voltchkov in London in 2000.

Furthermore, he is the lowest ranked player to break into the top four of a tournament in this category in 20 years, since the Croatian Goran ivanisevic will reach the final in the All England in 2001, when it was 125th in the world.

And he was added to the list of Russians who ever reached the semis in a Grand Slam. Now accompany Marat Safin, who did it seven times; Yevgeny Kalefnikov (in 6), Nikolay Davydenko (4), Daniil Medvedev and Aleksandre Metreveli (3), Mikhail youzhny (2 and Andrei Chesnokov Y Aleksander Volkov (1). This Wednesday could be added Andrey Rublev, if he defeats Medvedev in the quarterfinals.

The three still in the running in Melbourne – Karatsev, Medvedev and Rublev – have already made history for Russia, which for the first time put three players into the quarters of a “big one”.

Aslan Karatsev, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, the “Russian army” that made the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Photo Twitter @AustralianOpen

But for Karatsev, who was responsible for the elimination of Diego Schwartzman in the third round, the most important thing about his surprising campaign in Melbourne is the impact it could have on a personal level.

In the “big” oceanic he already has more victories than he had previously achieved in his entire career in the main draw of an ATP tournament. His record was three wins and ten losses. He had beaten his compatriot Youzhny in Moscow 2015, the American Tennys Sandgren in St. Petersburg 2020 and Japanese Taro daniel in Sofia, also last year.

In Melbourne he spun festivities against the Italian Gianluca Mager, to Belarusian Egor Gerasimov, to Schwartzman, to the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and Dimitrov.

Grigor Dimitrov was limited in the last two sets by back pain. Photo AAP Image / Dave Hunt

With that streak he secured a prize of 662 thousand dollars, surpassing the 618 thousand that he had previously won combining his participation in singles and doubles since his debut as a professional in 2009. And he was also guaranteed to get into the top 50 of the world rankings for the first time. , with a jump of at least 72 steps to climb to 42nd place. His best historical position had been the 111th position he held last November.

Against Dimitrov, Karatsev played a weak first set, in which he showed the weakest points of his game. Because he made many mistakes, he was not effective with his first serve and he showed a lot of problems to hit well with his drive when the Bulgarian pressed him. But he had the mental fortitude to stay focused on the game and the payoff came, hopefully.

After winning that first set without a problem and conceding the second, Dimitrov, the 18th seed in the tournament, began to feel pain in his lower back in the third set. And the Russian knew how to take advantage of the physical slump of his rival to score the most important victory of his career in two hours and 32 minutes, to meet in the semifinals with the Serbian Novak Djokovic, world number one, who beat the German in a great match Alexander Zverev.

The Russian has already made sure to climb to the 42nd step in the ranking and is going for more. Photo REUTERS / Jaimi Joy

“It was very difficult in the beginning to control my nerves,” Karatsev said. And aware that a risk compromise is coming.

“In each match, I try to believe in myself and what I can do on the pitch and that has helped me win them. And I also try not to think too much forward and go game by game”, reflected the Russian, the great revelation of the Australian Open, who wants to continue to make history in Melbourne.

Look also

