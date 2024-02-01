Time for appointments in the Ligurian healthcare sector after the reconfirmation of the general directors of the local health authorities. The director of ASL 5 Paolo Cavagnaro has appointed the medical director: he is the director of the surgical department and the head of the ENT department Giorgio Ferrari. A very well-known doctor in the La Spezia area, in the past he was also a candidate with the “Leali” list, a civic list close to the center-left. He will retain the other roles and will be part of the management team together with the administrative director Maria Alessandra Massei, always highly esteemed by the regional councilor Giacomo Giampedrone.

From La Spezia to Savona.Francesco Sferrazza is the new health director of ASL 2 in place of Luca Garra who has been appreciated and will now lead the Technical Health Department. This is what the sailing manager decided Michele Orlando that he had also thought about Bruna Rebagliatiformer ASL 4 and now at the Genoese ASL 3 in the team of Luigi Bottaro.

The new director at ASL 1 Elena Galbusera is looking for a medical director and for the moment is relying on Giovanni Bruno who knows the area well; in recent days the name of Elio Garbarino of the ASL 2 of Savona. Movements also ad Alisa. The IT services manager Maria Franca Tomassi leaves the scene within a month: it could arrive Stefano Gregoleaving ASL 3, but with one foot Digital Liguria. In the last few days, the administrative manager Daniela Troiano he said he would like to bring a person he trusts from Lombardy. He no longer wants to stay in Alisa Fabrizio Polverini, commanded by Areu (the Lombardy emergency agency) with a contract exceeding 100 thousand euros per year. He gained experience at Galliera as an operating room manager and in other hospitals: in Alisa, according to some, he would like to be the socio-health director instead of Cristina Giordanoor a change of scenery.

Cardiac surgery in Rapallo, slowed down for Ricci

Everything seemed decided, but in the end that's not the case. Davide Ricciyoung cardiac surgeon from Saint martinwho is considered, due to his age, one of the best specialists, was destined to go to work, thanks to an agreement with the University, with Iclas, the private structure of the group in Rapallo Villa Maria driven by Ettore Sansavini. There he would have found Luigi Martinelli, a five-star scalpel who was also the head doctor of San Martino as well as in Milan and Trento. Ricci, associate professor at the University of Genoa, is part of the director's staff Francesco Santini: his transfer to Rapallo, however, was blocked by the hospital and according to the usual well-informed people he could expire soon. Among other things, he also has an excellent relationship with Italo Portodirector of Monoblock Cardiology, a department at the top of the national rankings. Santini, Porto and Ricci they could be at the forefront of the team organizing the heart transplant.