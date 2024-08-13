Two women in command. Archangel Roberta Farinawill be the new deputy director of social health services of the Asl 3 Genoese. Will support Isabella Cevasco that the general manager of the ASL 3 Louis Bottaro convinced to leave the management of the health professions of the Galliera hospital. Farina was for years the pillar of 118, first under the ten-year leadership of the “general” Francis Berman and then his deputy Silvano Ruffoninow to Alisa.

The anesthetist has been at the helm for the last two years Paul Frisoni and Farina, great organizational skills and a difficult character, maintained her role as nursing coordinator and managed, amidst a thousand difficulties, the staff of the emergency center. Lately she was no longer in tune with Frisoni and some of his staff, so when Cevasco proposed that she work with her, she didn’t need to be asked twice.

Flour with the director of 118 Paolo Frisoni

The health councillor had also intervened to make her change her mind. Angel Gratarola who had wanted Frisoni to lead the 118 and 112 of Genoa, but there was no way. The ASL 3 announced the competition in which fifteen participated, but Farina was the only one in possession of all the requirements for the socio-health management, she passed the interview with the commission and was nominated by Bottaro.



Flour with the director of 118 Paolo Frisoni

She will take office around mid-September, but in the meantime she is already starting to make plans together with her friend Cevasco. Who will take Farina’s place at 118? The appointment is not yet official, but the new nursing coordinator of the 112-118 center will be Francesco Carbone who has years of experience in Saint Martin and now he is the coordinator of the Resuscitation Department.