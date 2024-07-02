Juarez City- Aribel Diosdado Soriano is asking for help from the community, as she and her family were left with nothing when their house caught fire on Monday morning.

The fire occurred at 7 a.m. at 3018-19 Pirineos Street in the Rincones de Salvarcar II subdivision.

All their belongings were burned and they were left with practically nothing, so they rely on any kind of help in money or kind to be able to get their things back.

Any assistance can be sent to her address located at 3018-19 Pirineos Street in the Rincones de Salvarcar II subdivision or contact her by phone at 6561115169.