Trainer Askold Zapashny shared his expectations from the fight between Dmitry Kudryashov and Evgeny Romanov, which will take place on May 21 as part of the GAZFIGHT tournament.

“We are familiar with Dmitry, we have friendly relations. It turns out that in any case, I’m rooting for him, “- quotes Zapashny REN TV…

According to him, a long absence from the ring will not interfere with Kudryashov in the upcoming fight against Romanov.

“Maybe this rest, on the contrary, gave him more strength. If he was preparing, and I am sure that he was preparing fully, then this gap will not affect an experienced fighter, ”Zapashny said.

On May 19, opponents Kudryashov and Romanov held an open training session before the fight at the GAZFIGHT tournament. They promised that the meeting would be spectacular. At the same time, Romanov emphasized that in open training he showed only 3% of his strength, so a bright fight is expected in the ring.

Kudryashov, in turn, promised Romanov a debut loss.

The GAZFIGHT boxing tournament will take place on May 21 at the Khimki basketball center. The event will host the world’s first bridgerwaite bout (from 90.7 kg to 101.6 kg). Boxers Dmitry Kudryashov and Evgeny Romanov will fight for the WBC silver belt.

The REN TV channel will broadcast live. It will start on May 21 at 23:00 Moscow time.