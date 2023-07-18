Sampdoria, Askildsen: “Ready to stay and lend a hand to get promoted”



Livigno – Kristoffer Askildsen is ready to get back into the game in blucerchiato. At the end of the afternoon training session at Acquagranda in Livigno, the Norwegian midfielder born in 2001 stopped to talk to journalists: “If coach Pirlo wants, I’ll be happy to stay, I have Sampdoria in my heart. I haven’t always played in Lecce but it was a positive year. From a distance I was sad to see Sampdoria relegate, I was struck by the passion of the fans, now there is also a new club, from here we can start again even stronger. Pirlo was among the greatest in his role, he can teach me a lot ”.