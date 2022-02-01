The eighth season of Formula E has already closed the first two rounds of 2022 on the circuit of Diriyah, where the inaugural appointments of the world championship took place. Among the twenty-two total participants, three pilots achieved theirs debut absolute in the category, with different outcomes and sensations for each one: while the NIO 333 brought the British Dan Ticktum to the track, who failed to go beyond 18th place in Race-1, even worse went to the former driver of Formula 1 Antonio Giovinazzi, always at the bottom of the group in both tests with his Dragon, both in qualifying and in the race. At the same time, however, his Formula E debut was not entirely bad for the American Oliver Askewnew driver ofAndretti. The 25-year-old, coming from IndyCar, has in fact concluded Race-1 in 9th placeconquering the first points in the category on his first official approach, then touching the top 10 in Race-2 with 11th place.

At the end of the stages in Saudi Arabia, Askew wanted to thank his team for having supported him in view of his first appearance in Formula E, thus expressing himself to the microphones of racefans.net: “I had a lot of fun and I definitely learned a lot – he has declared – And all boys to Andretti they did a great job to prepare and prepare the machine, in order to be as fast as possible right away. I can’t wait to tackle some more conventional tracks like the one that awaits us in Mexico. We will see what we can do there. I’m pretty happy with how the weekend went. In Race 2 I had to battle with riders who had won in the past, and it was more difficult ”. Also with the Andretti Autosport team, Askew graduated Indy Lights champion in 2019, establishing a success that opened the doors of IndyCar to him, where he obtained a 3rd place as best result in Iowa, in 2020.