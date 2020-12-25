Many times people find work on social media, which make our problems easier by asking questions or talking. Many times, even those ‘timepass type’ are brought up by people, who laugh and get angry at their stupidity. On Friday, Odisha cadre IPS Arun Bothra met one such user on Twitter. The user asked Bothra a peculiar question, ‘What will it take to become Pappu?’ The reply given by the IPS to this, will be remembered by the asker for a lifetime.The case actually begins with a tweet on Twitter of Akhilesh S Narwaria. Narwariya tagged IPS Arun Bothra and asked what would be required to become a collector? Responding to this, Bothra said, ‘Friend has dialed the wrong number. I could not be myself, what will make you. ‘ After commenting on Bothra’s answer, another user posed a strange question.

‘What do you have to do to become a Pappu?’

A user named @Anirudhmaurya_ asked Bothra, ‘Sirji, what would one have to do to become Pappu?’ Responding to this, Bothra said, ‘Be quite (Pappu), be cool.’ This answer from IPS stopped the user asking the question. After this, many other Twitter users started enjoying Anirudh Maurya who asked questions.

Let me tell you that this is not the first time that the IPS has made the front man amazing with his presence. Even before this, users have asked them strange questions many times. The interesting thing is that Bothra also answers these unanswered questions of the users.

Interesting answer given to RJ Syma

Recently RJ Syama posted a post on Twitter. He wrote, ‘If a man’s opinion is not killed in love, then understand that he is not in love, that is what happened.’ Replying to his post, IPS Bothra wrote, ‘If both of them are killed, then love is there. FIR if only one is killed. On this, a user asked Bothra again, how does one know the difference between love and misunderstanding? So IPS replied, “As soon as the phone comes from the police station.” Please tell that Arun Bothra is an IPS officer of Odisha cadre. He is appointed as the MD of Capital Region Urban Transport.