Rahul Tewatia played a stormy innings, big contribution in Royals victory
Rahul Tewatia, who scored a half-century in the 13th season of IPL against Kings XI Punjab, hails from Haryana. He has played in several teams for the IPL. The innings he played in 7 sixes has become one of the best innings in the history of IPL. With the help of his innings, the Rajasthan Royals achieved the record 224 runs.
Rahul’s relationship status started being searched
The relationship status of Rahul Teotia, who hails from Sihi, Haryana, is being checked on the search engine. Meanwhile, Tinder tweeted and asked if Rahul is single? Rajasthan Royals gave a funny answer to this.
