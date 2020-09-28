Rahul Tewatia played a stormy innings, big contribution in Royals victory

Rahul Tewatia, who scored a half-century in the 13th season of IPL against Kings XI Punjab, hails from Haryana. He has played in several teams for the IPL. The innings he played in 7 sixes has become one of the best innings in the history of IPL. With the help of his innings, the Rajasthan Royals achieved the record 224 runs.