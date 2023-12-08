Vice-president Geraldo Alckmin told journalists this Friday, the 8th, that there is nothing scheduled regarding the ministerial reform expected for the beginning of next year. Both in Congress and in the government there is an expectation that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will change the configuration of the Esplanada.

When asked about the matter, Alckmin declared: “Only the president can respond, nothing has been scheduled.” He spoke after a PT event about the 2024 elections. Alckmin is from the PSB, but accompanied Lula.



