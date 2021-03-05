Russian UFC fighter Askar Askarov has exceeded the flyweight limit and will be forced to give his opponent 20% of his fee for the fight with Joseph Benavidez.

Askarov has an advantage of 0.45 kg. For a rating battle, the maximum weight is 57.1 kg, specifies March 5 “Sport-Express“.

The fight with Benavidez will take place at UFC 259, which will take place on March 7 in Las Vegas.

Earlier, on March 5, the UFC published a video of the battle of views before the fight between Russian Peter Yan and American Aljamain Sterling.

During a press conference that took place after the battle of views, Yang discouraged his opponent, saying that he did not notice the athlete, since he “basically sits as if he is not here.”

The main fights of UFC 259 will be shown exclusively on Russian television by REN TV. The start of the live broadcast is 06:25 Moscow time on March 7.