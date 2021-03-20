It was a serene, cozy dream, in which I chatted with a group of vague friends with whom I was comfortable. Festive statements, jokes, some pun, I don’t know. I said something unintelligible that elicited low-key, kind laughter. Then someone asked me in a clear voice: “And where is Sara?” I began to respond with kindness to that trivial question when suddenly anguish paralyzed my throat. Sara was, she would be … but no, she was not. I went through different places, a beach in Mallorca, Rue Jacob in Paris where there was a little shop that he liked, Plaza Gipuzkoa, his room at the back of the house … Watching TV, I tried to say in an inaudible voice: he’s watching TV . I was awakened by the burden of the inexplicable.

