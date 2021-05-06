The dental specialist at Emirates Specialist Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Fawzi said: “Despite the many benefits of fasting, some health symptoms for the mouth and teeth may appear, due to dry mouth throughout the day, and this is a very suitable environment for the increase in the number of bacteria, especially as it is With changes in daily routine habits and bedtime disturbances during the fasting period, attention to adequate oral hygiene decreases, and leftovers are appropriate food to increase the number of bacteria and germs that cause many oral problems, such as gum irritation, bad breath, and an increase in tooth decay.

He added: “Fasting people should follow a new daily routine and increase oral health care with different cleaning methods, and avoid some habits to reduce oral problems, by brushing teeth twice a day, for two minutes using fluoride-rich toothpaste, both after breakfast and after Suhoor. Removing food remnants and massaging the gums to improve blood circulation inside the gums, and using an anti-bacterial mouthwash, which reaches hard-to-reach places in the mouth through the toothbrush, to reduce the number of bacteria inside the mouth, and avoid bad breath by using dental floss that reaches between Teeth, and removes food debris.

He advised to avoid eating spicy and salty foods during breakfast and the pre-dawn meal, so that the mouth and body do not dry out during fasting, and fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins and fibers should be eaten, which helps restore minerals to the teeth naturally, and avoid eating a lot of sugars and sweets that are ideal food for harmful bacteria. And quit smoking of all kinds, which is one of the most important causes of bad breath and tooth pollution.





